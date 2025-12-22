Nazira Student Juthika Gogoi creates essential goods from waste materials

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Within the Nazira sub-district is an area named Bauli Maidam. Residing near the Nazira-Naga Ali road in Bauli Maidam is a college student named Juthika Gogoi. Juthika is the daughter of Putul Gogoi, a teacher, and Jonmoni Gogoi, a homemaker, both residents of Bauli Maidam.

She began her education at Bauli Maidam High School, then cleared her higher secondary final examinations from Nazira Higher Secondary and Multipurpose School. She recently graduated with a Bachelor’s degree, majoring in Education Science from Gargaon College.

While in the ninth standard, inspired by her then-teachers at Bauli Maidam High School, current Principal Achyut Kalita, Assistant Teacher Mitali Goswami, and Labanya Dutta Phukan, Juthika participated in the National Children’s Science Congress. She presented a district-level project titled ‘Preparation of Various Materials from Plastic Waste.’ Following this, Juthika found a path to income by selling decorative items, dolls, and other products made from various waste materials. Currently, under the supervision of Dr Rimjhim Bora, a Professor at Gargaon College, Juthika has gained significant work experience through the National Service Scheme (NSS) and has advanced her work, finding opportunities to conduct this activity on a broader scale.

Presently, she has been providing training to various schools on making essential items from waste materials through the Akshar Foundation. She also won second prize in the craft competition organized by the UNICEF District Children and Adolescent Cell, Sivasagar. Juthika is also proficient in making puppets for puppet shows.

