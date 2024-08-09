Crafts Training Workshop Concludes in Tinsukia: Over 100 Students Learn Traditional Skills from Renowned Artisans

TINSUKIA: The 3-day crafts training and awareness workshop for students that began on August 5 concluded on Wednesday at Hatimara Tea Estate Model Secondary School, Hoogrijan (Bordubi) in Tinsukia district. Organized for the first time in Tinsukia district by Tinsukia Handicraft Development Commissioner’s Department under Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, as many as 100 students of the school participated with enthusiasm. Prominent artistes namely Mukesh Saikia, Jayanta Das, Kabita Dihingia Chetia and Vijayalakshmi Chutia imparted training to the students in bamboo, pottery, water hyacinth and handloom textiles and handicrafts. The students keenly interacted with the artisans and practically learnt the craft making process.

The inaugural programme was attended by Assistant Director Shashikanta Gupta of Handicrafts Development Commissioner Department, Piyush Bhushan Chetia Principal, Hatimara Tea Estate Model Secondary School, Bibhuti Narayan Mishra Chief Manager Hatimara Tea Estate, Dipak Saikia Superintendent Handicrafts and Textiles Tinsukia District, RajendraKarmakar Social Welfare Officer Hatimara Tea Estate besides other dignitaries.

