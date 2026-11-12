CRPF Headquarters Hosts Grand Diwali Celebration with Dignitaries and Cultural Festivities

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Headquarters, 142 Battalion, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), celebrated the festival of lights, Diwali, with great enthusiasm, joy and traditional fervour, bringing together distinguished dignitaries, senior officers, personnel, and their family members in a spirit of unity, harmony and togetherness.

The celebration was graced by the presence of PR Jambholkar, IG (Ops), Jorhat, as the chief guest, along with SC Sharma, DIG, and others.The programme commenced with the ceremonial Deep Prajwalan (lighting of the ceremonial lamp) by the esteemed dignitaries, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, and heralding an atmosphere of hope, positivity, and prosperity. A vibrant cultural programme formed an integral part of the celebration, showcasing the talent, creativity, and cultural diversity of the personnel and their families.