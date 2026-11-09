Manipur DGP celebrates Diwali with IRB, CRPF personnel at Naranseina

IMPHAL: Manipur Director General of Police Mukesh Singh celebrated Diwali with personnel of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) stationed at Naranseina in Bishnupur district on November 8.

Accompanied by ADGP (L&O/AP) and DIG (AP-I), Singh visited the battalion unit, where personnel accorded him a Guard of Honour. A Bada Khana was organised for the IRB and CRPF personnel as part of the celebrations.

The DGP and the senior officers personally served food to the jawans and joined them in the festivities. Singh also inaugurated a gym at the battalion unit. (Agencies)

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