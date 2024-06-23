Dima Hasao DCC Urges Revocation of Monday as Haflong Market Weekly Closing Day

Haflong June: Dima Hasao DCC submitted a representation in demand to revoke the order declaring Monday as weekly closing day of Haflong Market to the chairperson of Haflong Municipal Board Haflong on Friday.

It is stated in the representation that consequent to the order from the office of the Municipal Board Haflong dated 15/06/2024 declaring Monday as Weekly Closing Day of Haflong Market has adversely affected & has created resentment among general public & business community of Haflong area and the public in general.

Since Monday being the first official working day of the week, many people from across Dima Hasao & from other areas come to Haflong for official purposes. Weekly Closure of Haflong Market will adversely affect the general public & will hurt local economy in general. Moreover the total Closure of Market Order itself contradicts to Assam Shops & Establishments Act 1971, wherein many businesses establishments are exempted from the purview of this Act.

Sunday has been generally observed as Closure of Haflong Market & has been in practised by many business establishments till today except for vegetables vendors from outside the district, we find declaration of Monday as Haflong Market closure as illogical. It is earnestly requested kindly to revoke the order and declare Sunday as Haflong Market Weekly Closure day, they demanded.

Also Read: Bilasipara celebrates International Day of Yoga

Also Watch: