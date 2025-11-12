Alert: African Swine Fever Outbreak Reported in Tinsukia

Tinsukia: The outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) has been officially confirmed in parts of the Tinsukia district, Assam. he detection of the virus prompted the district administration to declare a 1 km radius around the affected area in the Makum Development Block as an Infected Zone.
Through the action plan of preparedness, control and containment by the state, the local Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department launched immediate culling of pigs within the declared zone to prevent further spread of the disease.
Besides, the infected zone, a larger Surveillance Zone of a 10-km radius has been notified around Gobindapur village of Makum block, where the authorities will implement increased surveillance and precautionary measures.
Residents and pig owners are strongly cautioned not to consume pork or any product derived from it until further notice as a precautionary measure for both human and animal health safety. The District Commissioner has appealed for full cooperation by farmers, owners and the community to adhere to the containment directives.
Moreover, it aims at curtailing the spread of ASF through rapidly declaring risk zones and commencing culling operations, by acting as an important threat to the pig population and the livelihoods of those involved in the pig-farming business in the region.