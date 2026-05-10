Cultural Fraternity Pays Tribute to Madhu Debnath, Veteran Music Teacher and Artiste of Dhekiajuli

The cultural fraternity of Dhekiajuli was plunged into profound grief following the sudden demise of eminent music teacher and artiste Madhu Debnath, who passed away due to cardiac arrest at his residence in Ward No. 4 of Dhekiajuli during the early hours of Thursday. He was 68.

With his passing, Dhekiajuli has lost not merely a musician, but a devoted cultural mentor whose life revolved around nurturing music and inspiring generations of students through melody, discipline, and artistic dedication.

A distinguished scholar of music, Madhu Debnath had obtained the prestigious Visharad and Prabin qualifications from the All India Music and Cultural Council, Kolkata. Choosing music as both his profession and passion, he founded the well-known Sur Sangam Music College in Dhekiajuli.

He was particularly admired for his expertise in Rabindra Sangeet, Nazrul Geeti, Rabha Sangeet, and Jyoti Sangeet. Beyond teaching, he remained an active figure in social and cultural gatherings, where his soulful performances and mastery over instruments like the harmonium and tabla added life and dignity to numerous events.

Residents and members of the cultural community remembered him as a humble, soft-spoken, and dedicated artiste who quietly devoted his entire life to the preservation and promotion of music in the Dhekiajuli Co District areas.

Tapan Sen Gupta

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