Cultural Icon Honored: Zubeen Garg Memorial Award Launched

A Correspondent

HOJAI: Hojai district’s Lanka-based charitable trust, Omprakash Pramila Devi Memorial Charitable Trust, has announced the establishment of ‘Zubeen Garg Memorial Excellence Award’ in the loving memory of legendary heartthrob of Assam Zubeen Garg, a visionary artiste, cultural icon, and voice of generations.

Talking to The Sentinel on Thursday, Rohit Agarwalla, Trustee and Director of Omprakash Pramila Devi Memorial Charitable Trust, said that this was a small tribute to the beloved Zubeen Garg’s extraordinary legacy by recognizing artistes who embodied his passion, creativity, and dedication to cultural expression.

He said that Zubeen Da’s untimely departure had left us all with a void in our hearts, but that his legacy continued to live on through his timeless work and the countless lives he inspired. He added that through this award, the Trust strived to honour his spirit, by uplifting the next generation of artistes who carry forward his dreams, values, and creative fire. The award will consist of a cash prize, a memento, a set of motivational books, and some other gifts to inspire and encourage the bright artistes.

Agarwalla further informed that this year the annual award ceremony would be organized on November 2 at Lanka, where various social personalities would be honoured for their contributions to society through their exemplary works.

Also Read: Bajali police act swiftly after ‘The Sentinel’ expose on festival gambling