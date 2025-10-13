Tezpur artist Ratumoni Das pays tribute to Zubeen Garg through acrylic painting

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Renowned artist and President’s Award recipient Ratumoni Das from Tezpur has paid a heartfelt tribute to Late music legend Zubeen Garg through a stunning acrylic painting. Measuring 2 feet by 2.5 feet, the artwork beautifully captures the soul and charisma of the beloved singer through vibrant hues and expressive brushwork.

Das, known for her mastery in fine art, said that only an artist can truly understand the emotional depth behind a creation. “Through my painting, I’ve tried to keep Zubeen Garg’s spirit alive. He may have left us physically, but his music and creative legacy will forever live in our hearts,” he said.

Describing the artwork as his personal offering of respect and love, the artist also appealed to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to take firm action in uncovering the truth behind Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise.

Das expressed concern over the growing unrest and negativity surrounding the incident, urging that the mystery behind his death be resolved swiftly and that peace and dignity be restored both in society and across social media platforms.

