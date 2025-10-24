Bajali police act swiftly after ‘The Sentinel’ expose on festival gambling

A CORRESPONDENT

PATHSALA: With the festive season in full swing, Bajali police issued a strict warning to all festival organizing committees, urging them not to conduct illegal gambling activities in the name of fundraising for temple development or other community purposes.

According to sources, during some festivals, several organizers have been found arranging gambling events under the pretext of collecting funds for temple maintenance and related works. The issue came to light after a report published in ‘The Sentinel’ revealed that certain puja committees were allegedly running illegal gambling operations during the Diwali festival.

Trinayan Bhuyan, Additional Superintendent of Police, Bajali, has instructed all local police stations to remain vigilant and take immediate action against anyone found involved in such unlawful activities. “Religious and cultural festivals should be celebrated with devotion and discipline. Using such occasions for gambling or profit-making is not only illegal but also goes against the spirit of our traditions,” Bhuyan stated.

The authorities have also appealed to temple committees and festival organizers to adopt lawful and transparent means of fundraising instead of resorting to gambling practices.

