Cultural museum ‘Ailengdona’ inaugurated at Kamargaon to preserve Assam’s heritage

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: With the noble aim of preserving Assam's art, culture, and ancient heritage among the new generation, a unique cultural museum was inaugurated on Saturday at Kamargaon in Golaghat district. The museum, named 'Ailengdona,' has been established at his residence by Suren Gogoi, a resident of Basapathar, a retired teacher, noted writer, and social worker.

The museum was formally inaugurated by Purnakanta Baruah, President of the Kamargaon Regional Xahitya Xabha.

Suren Gogoi has spent many years travelling across different parts of Northeast India, collecting rare and valuable traditional artefacts of Assam despite numerous challenges.

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