Customs attempt to destroy Rs 70 lakh betel nuts halted in Dhubri

A CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: The Dhubri Divisional Border Customs allegedly attempted to destroy Burmese betel nuts worth around Rs 70 lakh, which had been seized over a period of five years from the Dhubri and Mankachar Indo-Bangladesh border areas. The nuts were being removed from a rented godown in Ward No. 1 of Dhubri town when local reporters questioned the officials, who reportedly failed to produce any documentation.

Residents of the area claimed that Customs officials arrived at the godown early in the morning, around 6 am, and began loading the nuts. The operation reportedly continued until approximately 4:30 pm, with around eight vehicles used to transport the nuts to a brick kiln in Gauripur for destruction.

The Dhubri Customs Department had reportedly intended to burn betel nuts valued at over Rs 70 lakh. However, upon the arrival of journalists, the officials allegedly abandoned the operation. When questioned, they were unable to provide any records regarding the total quantity of betel nuts previously seized or the amount scheduled for destruction that day.

A source close to the Customs Department said that over the past several years, goods worth lakhs of rupees have reportedly been seized while being smuggled into Dhubri District, as well as while being transported to Bangladesh through the district’s riverine porous border areas. Despite this, the Customs Department has remained largely silent and never briefed the media about these seizures, unlike the Dhubri Police, who regularly provide updates when destroying contraband such as wine or ganja.

