Nearly 300 betel nut trees felled in Dewangaon amid suspected family clash

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A shocking incident in Dewangaon has sparked widespread tension after around 300 betel nut trees belonging to local resident Yogesh Rava were allegedly cut down by Thiren Nath, also known as Sadhu. According to locals, Thiren Nath entered Yogesh Rava’s property and destroyed the entire line of betel nut trees. He was also accused of issuing threats to Yogesh. Police have detained him for questioning. Although Thiren Nath has not revealed any reason behind cutting down the trees, villagers suspect the act may be linked to an ongoing family dispute.

