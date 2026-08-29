CWRC Bokakhat Marks 25 Years of Wildlife Conservation with Silver Jubilee Celebrations

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Borjuri, Bokakhat, which has been serving wildlife conservation in and around Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve as well as various parts of Assam, on Friday completed 25 years of successful service. To mark the occasion, the centre organised a special programme on its premises at Borjuri on Friday as the first event of its silver jubilee year. The programme was attended by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Binay Gupta, Kaziranga National Park Field Director Dr C Ramesh, DFO of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division Arun Vighnesh, Deputy Director of the Wildlife Trust of India Dr Rathin Barman, and others. During the programme, 45 volunteer students from local colleges who had received training to assist forest personnel in animal corridors during floods were provided with field equipment by the Wildlife Trust of India.

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