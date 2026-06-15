Cylinder Explosion Sparks Massive Fire in Barpeta, Six Shops Gutted and Two Critically Injured

A Correspondent

Barpeta: A massive fire broke out early this morning at Bhella Bazar, located 8 kilometres from Barpeta town, leaving two people critically injured and gutting six commercial establishments. The fire was triggered by a gas cylinder explosion inside a broiler chicken shop in Bhella Bazar. Following the cylinder explosion inside the shop, the devastating fire spread rapidly and reduced six shops to ashes in no time.

The cylinder explosion critically injured broiler trader Babul Ali (50) and Fashiyar Ali (55). Local residents rushed both of them to the hospital, but reports indicate that Babul Ali’s condition is highly critical. Both the injured have been admitted to Barpeta Medical College Hospital. On the other hand, the explosion triggered a state of panic across the entire market area.

Fire tenders arrived on the scene and were able to extinguish the flames right after the outbreak. The incident has caused a sensation throughout the Vella region. The police are continuing their investigation, although they have yet to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion.

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