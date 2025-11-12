Dakhin Kamrup Bidyapith (DKB) High School’s Platinum jubilee concludes

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: The three-day grand celebration marking the Golden Jubilee (Maharajat Jayanti) of Dakhin Kamrup Bidyapith (DKB) High School concluded on Sunday. The highlight of the event was the inauguration of a new school building dedicated to the memory of Late legendary singer Zubeen Garg, funded by noted social worker Anil Das, who contributed nearly Rs 1.5 crore for its construction. The new building was formally inaugurated at 2 pm by the donor himself on Sunday.

Following the inauguration, tree plantation was carried out in the school premises by Das’s wife Jonali Das, daughter Rimli Das, and former principal Dr Balendra Kumar Das. The open session of the Golden Jubilee celebration was chaired by Jitendra Kumar Choudhury. Distinguished speakers at the event included Anil Das, MLA Hemanga Thakuria, social worker Himangshu Sekhar Baishya, and Dr Balendra Kumar Das.

The celebration commenced on November 7 with the hoisting of 73 flags by distinguished personalities, led by Jitendra Kumar Choudhury. The main gate was inaugurated by Bhaben Mahanta, President of the School Management and Development Committee. Former Headmaster Rupendra Kumar Kalita performed the Smriti Tarpan ceremony, while the Shaheed Bedi (martyrs’ memorial) was unveiled by Bedabrata Das, President of South Kamrup Students’ Union.

Tree plantation was carried out by Krishnakanta Choudhury, the first IITian alumnus of the school, and Prof Santosh Kumar Das, former Professor and alumnus.

At 10 am, Anil Das inaugurated a colourful cultural procession which traversed nearly six kilometers through local areas including Tiniali, Menapara, Kollapara, Parakuchi, and Urput, featuring various traditional and cultural displays. MLA Hemanga Thakuria also joined the procession.

Later in the day, Prof Tapan Kumar Choudhury, an alumnus and former professor, inaugurated a grand exhibition at 2:30 pm. This was followed by a symposium titled ‘The Lamp of Hope in Rural Education: The Village School,’ moderated by Dr Umesh Deka, former Professor of Gauhati University. The discussion featured eminent speakers Dr Anuradha Sharma and Dr Akhil Ranjan Dutta of Gauhati University.

In the evening, lamps were lit by Dr Dibakar Goswami, Deben Das, and Rajen Das. MLA Hemanga Thakuria also inaugurated a newly-sanctioned building for the school library during the occasion.

On November 8, after a Guru Sewa ceremony in the morning, a grand alumni meet was held, conducted by Yogesh Das, former Director of Planning and Development Department. Eminent guest Dr Anjan Jyoti Choudhury, noted physician and social worker, captivated the students with his inspiring speech. Actor Raj Sharma and DS Chauhan also graced the occasion.

