Preparations underway for platinum jubilee celebration of DKV High School

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Preparations are in full swing for the grand platinum jubilee celebration of Dakshin Kamrup Vidyapeeth High School of South Kamrup. The three-day event will be held on November 7, 8, and 9, featuring a series of cultural, academic, and commemorative programmes.

According to the celebration committee, the event will commence on November 7 with a flag hoisting ceremony at 9 am by the Platinum Jubilee Celebration Committee President, Jitendra Kumar Choudhury, followed by the hoisting of 73 flags by distinguished guests. The main gate will be inaugurated by the President of the school management and development committee, Bhaban Mahanta.

At 9:20 am, registration for former students will take place, followed by a memorial tribute led by former Headmaster Rupendra Kumar Kalita.

A colourful cultural procession will be inaugurated at 10 am by noted social worker and former national footballer Anil Das. Later, at 2:30 pm, the exhibition will be opened by former Professor Tapan Kumar Choudhury, followed by a discussion titled ‘The School as a Beacon of Hope for the Rural Community’ at 3 pm, moderated by former Gauhati University Professor Dr Umesh Dekai. The speakers will include Dr Anuradha Sharma, Professor, Department of Modern Indian Languages, and Dr Akhil Ranjan Dutta, Professor, Department of Political Science, Gauhati University.

In the evening, the ceremonial lamp-lighting will be led by Dr Dibakar Goswami, Dr Ramesh Kalita, Deben Das, and Rajen Das. The cultural stage will be inaugurated by Anup Kumar Medhi, President of the Palasbari Police Station Citizens’ Committee, featuring invited performances by noted singer Subhasana Dutta and others. On November 8, the day will begin at 9:30 am with Guru Seva followed by an Alumni Meet at 10 am, to be conducted by former student and ex-director of Planning and Development Department Yogesh Das. Prominent guests for the day include renowned physician and social worker Dr.Anjanjyoti Choudhury and popular actor Raj Sharma.

At noon, a souvenir volume will be released by former Principal of Handique Girls’ College and alumnus Dr Geeta Das Baruah. The afternoon session will feature a quiz competition and a felicitation ceremony for distinguished students and alumni. Later in the evening, folk artiste Bansidhar Das will inaugurate the cultural stage, followed by performances by invited artiste Achurjya Borpatra and others.

The concluding day, November 9, will mark the inauguration of the newly-constructed school building funded by social worker Anil Das. The new building will be inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. The closing ceremony, presided over by Jitendra Kumar Choudhury, will feature Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma as chief guest, Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu as guest of honour, and MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, MLA Hemanga Thakuria, and Anil Das as special guests.

In the evening, the cultural session will be inaugurated by Dulal Roy, former Director of the Directorate of Cultural Affairs. A special musical tribute titled ‘In Memory of Zubeen Garg’ will be held to honour the Late singer, who was originally invited to perform at the event before his untimely demise. The session will feature performances by noted artistes Manas Pratim, Deba Geet, Sanjeev Bora, and others.

