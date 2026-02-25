Dakhin Nagsankar High School to get new building under World Bank Scheme

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Biswanath MLA Promod Borthakur on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the new school building of Dakhin Nagsankar High School under World Bank Scheme with an allotment of Rs 3.09 crore. The building will be constructed by the Public Works (Building) Department of the State Government. On the other hand, MLA Borthakur also laid the foundation stone of the bicycle stand of the school which will be constructed under MLAADS scheme of the State Government with an allotment of Rs 4.5 lakh. The foundation laying ceremonies were followed by a public meeting which was held at the conference hall of the school. Addressing the gathering, MLA Borthakur briefly highlighted various developmental schemes undertaken by the State as well as the Union Government for the welfare and wellbeing of the common people. Earlier to this, the SDO of PWD, Biswanath Mousumi Bania, presented details about the new school building, its DPR, and facilities to be installed in the school building. The programme was attended by Dipali Devi, ZPC member, Shantaram Lama, President of No. 2 Dakhin Nagsanakr GP, JEs Bishal Majumdar and Debajit Padum, retired headmasters Chandra Kanta Sarma, Lila Kanta Sarma, Bhabani Sarma, and Punya Nirola, among others. Anjan Baskota, assistant teacher of the school, conducted the proceedings.

