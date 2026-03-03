Darrang, Cachar, Morigaon, Sonitpur declare March 4 holiday for Dol Jatra

CORRESPONDENTS

MANGALDAI/SILCHAR/JAGIROAD/TEZPUR: The district administrations of Darrang, Cachar, Morigaon, and Sonitpur have declared March 4, 2026 (Wednesday) as a local holiday in observance of Dol Jatra and Holi. The holiday, issued under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, will apply to all government offices, educational institutions, banks, financial institutions, and government undertakings in the respective districts.

However, the holiday will not affect examinations, written tests, interviews, or other essential services that are already scheduled. Officers and employees engaged in these activities are required to attend work as usual.

