Darrang District Achieves 3rd Rank in Assam’s 2024 Excellence Rankings for Service Delivery

MANGALDAI: In a significant recognition towards excellence in service, Assam government has ranked Darrang district in the 3rd rank in the ‘Achievers’ section for the year 2024 amongst the 24 old districts in the Group A category with more than two percent population of the state’s projected population for 2024. This has been announced through a letter issued by the Chief Minister’s office. This has been informed by Dr KK Dwivedi Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Assam vide a letter dated August 30.

Aspirational district Darrang contested well with all developed districts of the State and secured the third position with an aggregate score of 73.216 % marginally behind Sivasagar (73.557%) and Jorhat (73.444). Apart from these three only five other districts were included in the achiever’s section. Out of the 24 districts in the category eight each were included in the section ‘Performers’ and ‘Aspirants’ respectively. Disclosing the news of this remarkable recognition for the district to The Sentinel, the highly elated District Commissioner of Darrang Munindra Nath Ngatey termed it as the outcome of the proper plannings and its execution at the best level with coordination of relevant officials, staff and other stakeholders. Explaining about the criteria of generating ranking, he said that altogether 59 indicators have been selected for its assessment. 95% score has been assigned for tangible achievements where as 5% governance score is given on responsiveness of the district including handling of VVIP visits, disaster management, grievance redressal, awards and recognitions achieved, media interface, social media presence and other aspects related to good governance.

