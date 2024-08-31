BTC Holds Orientation for Media SPOCs to Enhance Communication and Transparency

KOKRAJHAR: The Information and Public Relations department of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) organized an orientation programme for the departmental ‘Single Point of Contact’ (SPOCs) for social and print media on Friday. The programme, held at the conference hall of the BTC Secretariat, Bodofa Nwgwr, Kokrajhar, was aimed at equipping SPOCs with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively manage their departments’ media activities.

Joint Secretary of BTC for Information and Public Relations, Ractim Buragohain, chaired the programme and highlighted the plan of action required for effective dissemination of information for media coverage. Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Secretary further mentioned that the primary focus of the orientation was to develop a systematic approach to social and print media activities across various departments, as envisioned and directed by the BTC chief Pramod Boro. This initiative is part of the broader strategy to enhance the visibility, transparency, and communication of the council’s initiatives to the public. The orientation programme was conducted by the Joint Secretary Ractim Buragohain and the Regional Officer- cum-Council Head of the department for BTC Zahid Ahmed Tapadar. During the programme, participants from various departments were trained on best practices for managing social and print media, creating engaging content, and media coverage. The orientation also emphasized the importance of maintaining a consistent and unified message across all platforms to better serve the community.

