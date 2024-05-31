Darrang District Administration launches magisterial inquiry into alleged misappropriation of school uniform Funds

MANGALDAI: The district administration of Darrang taking a serious note to the public allegation on the alleged misappropriation of government fund in respect to the supply of school uniforms for the students of Jangalpara High School under Dalgaon Education Block in Darrang district, has conducted a fresh magisterial inquiry into it. In response to a public petition submitted to the Darrang District Commissioner in the month of February, District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey has entrusted Assistant Commissioner Ihsanul Hussain to conduct the enquiry.

Accordingly, Ihsanul Hussain on Wednesday afternoon visited the school and met the in-charge Headmaster Abdul Aziz and inquired him about the facts and figures of the allegations. However, as during the verification, the relevant registers were reportedly not available in the school office. The Assistant Commissioner seized the registers from the residence of the in-charge Headmaster Abdul Aziz. Assistant Commissioner Ihsanul Hussain informed ‘The Sentinel’ that within a couple of days he would submit the inquiry report.

Earlier on the basis of a similar complaint an inquiry was conducted by the Additional District Commissioner (Education) and also visited the school along with the Programme Officer (TT) of SSA, Darrang. But the outcome of the inquiry remained unknown to the stakeholders. It has been alleged that the in-charge Headmaster in connivance with the President of the dissolved School Management and Development Committee, who is a teacher in Deomornoi Degree College, siphoned off the government fund released against supply of school uniforms to the secondary and upper primary students in financial years 2021-22 & 2022-23.

