Darrang District Administration Reviews Preparations for Chhath Puja Celebrations

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: Darrang district administration in a meeting on Monday has reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Chhath Puja celebration to be celebrated in different places of the district. The meeting in the DC’s conference hall was attended by the senior officials of the district administration, police and the officials of the puja committee. Superintendent of Police Prakash Sonowal in the meeting explained in details on the security arrangements for the smooth celebration of the Chhath Puja in the district. District Commissioner Parag Kumar Kakaty suggested for the collective celebration of the puja in one places instead of three or four places in Mangaldai, two places in Kharupetia, three or four places in Panbari, three or four places in Dalgaon to make the celebration more spectacular from the next year onwards.

