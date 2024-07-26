Woman Killed in Illegal Railway Track Crossing at Pathsala Station

PATHSALA: Illegal crossing on the railway track claims several lives. A similar case was reported in Pathsala where a woman was killed while crossing the railway track at Pathsala railway station. The deceased has been identified as Anima Devi, a resident of Pathsala town in Bajali district. The eyewitnesses said that she was killed while crossing the railway track at Pathsala railway station. As per the law, the authorities can take action against people crossing the railway tracks illegaly. There are many shortcuts near the Pathsala railway station, and many people illegally cross the railway tracks, putting their own lives and the safety of train traffic at risk.

The locals alleged, “There are no restrictions and many people illegally cross the railway tracks. No official of the Railways Department or the GRP is keeping a track on the situation in Pathsala railway station. The authorities should put more palisade fencing near the station.” The locals also demand for an over-bridge near the Pathsala railway station. Commuters have to wait for hours at the railway level crossing near Titka area everyday as the level crossing has to be closed frequently due to the movement of the trains as the Pathsala-Jinaram road connects huge areas of Sarthebari, Nalbari, Barpeta and many more.

Also Read: Red Horns Division Hosts Special Medical Camp for Flood-Affected People in Mangaldai for Kargil Rajat Jayanti

Also watch: