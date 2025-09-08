Darrang District Commissioner’s wife injured in chain-snatching incident

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: In a shocking incident, unidentified miscreants snatched a gold chain from Professor Swapnalee Kakaty, a faculty member of the English Department at Darrang College and wife of Darrang District Commissioner Parag Kakati, near the ASTC bus complex in Tezpur on Saturday evening.

The professor sustained severe injuries to her neck and head during the attack and collapsed unconscious due to heavy bleeding. She was rescued by locals and rushed to a private hospital in Tezpur, where her condition is reported to be stable.

Police suspect that the assailants may have used a chemical spray to immobilize her before fleeing with the chain. A case has been registered, and security forces have begun examining CCTV footage from the area. Additional patrols have also been deployed in sensitive locations of the town following the incident.

Also Read: Assam: 10-year-old Shikhi Kakati honoured with ‘Desh Ratna Award 2025’

Also Watch: