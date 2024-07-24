Darrang District's Sainik Bandhu and Zila Sainik Board Meeting Applauds Administration's Support for Ex-Servicemen

MANGALDAI: The Sainik Bandhu and Zila Sainik Board (ZSB) meeting of Darrang district has appreciated the prompt initiative of district administration to look into the grievances of the ex servicemen. The meeting held on Tuesday chaired by District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey in the DC’s conference hall was attended by Additional District Commissioners Manas Saikia and Gopal Sarma, all five Circle Officers, officer from district police HQ besides representatives of all Ex-Servicemen Association (ESM), members of Zila Sainik Board and Sainik Bandhu and media person Bhargab Kumar Das.

Col (rtd) Padmalochan Barman Welfare Officer-cum-Secretary of ZSB and Sainik Bandhu meeting welcomed everyone and brought out progress of each issue of previous meeting. It was heartening to note that there was no grievance by any of the serving or ESM. Chairman and District Commissioner Ngatey brought out that Defence Forces Personnel are guarding the population by serving in very difficult terrain under extremely harsh climatic condition and ESM are here with us after doing their bit during their service tenure. So, it is the duty of every citizen, specially the district administration to look after Rehabilitation and Welfare of ESM and their dependents. He also emphasized on the issues like illegal occupation of land of serving soldier by someone else must be resolved on priority, PRC for education purpose, police verification for job opportunity or any other genuine request to assist them must be emphatically looked into. Request for temporarily office room for Pachim Mangaldai Ex-Servicemen Association was agreed to. Proposal for War Memorial and accommodation for ESM canteen were agreed to be clubbed with forthcoming integrated District Commissioner’s office premises. He also applauded the government proposal that ESM with certain qualification are being re-employed in NCC Units.

