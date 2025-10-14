Assam: 1,258 Families Served Eviction Notices in Jamuna–Moudenga Reserved Forest, Hojai Division Gears Up for Massive Drive

Hojai: A massive eviction operation is set to be launched in the Jamuna-Moudenga Reserved Forest under the Doboka range, following formal notices issued by the Hojai Forest Division to remove large-scale encroachments from forest land.

According to official reports, around 1,258 families residing illegally within the forest belt have been served notices, instructing them to vacate their houses and structures within 15 days. The drive will cover key locations such as Udmari, Jamunagaon, Nigam, and several nearby settlements falling under the reserved forest boundary.

Forest officials said the move is part of a sustained campaign to reclaim and restore ecologically sensitive forest areas that have been under encroachment for years. “We have followed due legal procedures and given ample time for voluntary relocation before the physical eviction begins,” an official said.

However, the announcement has triggered widespread panic and anxiety among local residents, many of whom claim to have been living in the area for decades. Several families said they have nowhere else to go and have appealed to the government for rehabilitation assistance.

Authorities are reportedly making elaborate preparations for the eviction, including security deployment and logistical planning to ensure the operation proceeds smoothly and without violence.