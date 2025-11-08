Assam: Palasbari Raax festival celebrates journalists’ contribution to society

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: The historic and culturally rich Palasbari Raax festival in South Kamrup has begun with grandeur and devotion, continuing its long-standing tradition of celebrating the divine Raax Lila of Lord Krishna. This year, the 15-day-long festival commenced on November 5 and will continue till November 19, featuring an elaborate and vibrant series of programmes. The festival was formally inaugurated by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who opened the ceremonial gates of the Raax Mahotsav.

As part of the ongoing celebration, a journalists’ meet was held on Thursday. The session was opened by senior journalist Anil Kalita, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by veteran journalist Ashwini Kumar Talukdar and journalist as well as President of Electronic and Print Media Forum South Kamrup, Ratan Kalita.

The programme, anchored by Joint General Secretary of the Raax festival Committee Pankaj Das, felicitated the journalists and mediapersons of South Kamrup for their contribution to society. Each journalist was honoured with a traditional gamosa, japi, and a citation.

The meet, moderated by journalist Niren Chandra Mali, witnessed engaging participation from media personalities including Manimoy Kar, President of the Raax Mahotsav Committee, along with senior journalists Anil Kalita, Ashwini Kumar Talukdar, Ratan Kalita, Biswajit Kalita, and Dulan Kalita, among others. The event featured recitations, songs, and expressions of thought on media and society.

The Raax festival celebration committee announced that each day of the festival would feature cultural performances, religious discourses, competitive events, Bhupendra Sangeet competition, Jatra performances, folk culture exhibitions, and a special celebration of the birth anniversary of Late music icon Zubeen Garg.

With an estimated budget of around Rs 70 lakh, the festival this year boasts a central mandap along with 42 stalls, including four interior and three exterior zones, all beautifully illuminated with electronic decorations. In a heartfelt tribute, the main entrance gate has been dedicated to Late Zubeen Garg, designed in the style of Rang Ghar, drawing admiration from visitors.

