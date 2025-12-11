Swahid Divas observed across Assam with solemn tributes

CORRESPONDENTS

HAFLONG: Swahid Divas was observed on Wednesday at the DC conference hall in Haflong to honour the martyrs of the 1979–1985 Assam Movement. The programme was graced by District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey, ACS, along with the NCHAC Deputy Secretary, ADC, and other dignitaries, who paid tributes by lighting lamps and offering floral wreaths. District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey, ACS, stated that Martyrs’ Day was commemorated to remember the more than 800 individuals who lost their lives during the Assam Movement. This mass agitation, led by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), demanded the detection and deportation of illegal immigrants and ultimately led to the signing of the Assam Accord in 1985. He emphasized that this day served as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made to preserve Assamese identity and said that it continued to inspire civic consciousness and unity throughout the state.

JAGIROAD: The Swahid Divas was observed at Jagiroad multipurpose auditorium on Wednesday under the Jagiroad Co-District Commissioner office. The programme was started with lighting of ceremonial lamp by the Co-District Commissioner, Hriday Kumar Das. The 860 martyrs of the Assam Movement were commemorated by a chorus composed by legendary singer Dr Bhupen Hazarika. The song ‘Swahid Pronamu Tumak’ was performed by 107 students of Jagiroad College. The meeting was also attended by the Chief Executive Officer of Morigaon Zilla Parishad, Ananta Kumar Gogoi, Mayong Anchalik Panchayat President Debasish Das, Jagiroad Development Authority Chairman Dibyajit Neog, Jagiroad College Principal Dr Bhaben Chandra Neog, and many other dignitaries.

GOLAGHAT: In remembrance of the supreme sacrifices made by the martyrs of the Assam Movement, Swahid Divas was observed with solemnity and reverence across the state, with the main districtlevel ceremony held at the Golaghat Samannayskhetra. The chief guest at the event was Ajanta Neog, Minister of Finance, Women and Child Development, Government of Assam. Also present were Mrinal Saikia, MLA of Khumtai constituency, the District Commissioner, senior police officials, and over 12,000 participants. The statelevel function held at West Boragaon in Guwahati was broadcast live. The ceremony began with the lighting of the martyrs’ lamp and the laying of floral wreaths at the ‘Swahid Bedi’. The venue echoed with chants of ‘Swahid Pranamu Tumak’ (Salutations to you, martyr). In her address, Minister Ajanta Neog said, “The martyrs of the Assam Movement are the foundation of Assam’s existence, dignity, and heritage.”

NAZIRA: The Nazira Co-District observed Shahid Diwas with great fervour and enthusiasm, paying tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the preservation of Assam’s identity during the historic Assam Movement. The event, organized by the Nazira Co-District administration, was held at the Nazira College playground and attended by dignitaries including MLA Debabrata Saikia, Tai Ahom Development Council Chairman Mayur Borgohain, and CCC of Nazira Pratibha Meshram etc. The programme began with the lighting of the ‘Shahid Pranm Jyoti’ to pay homage to the martyrs, followed by a felicitation ceremony for the martyrs’ families. The CDC and other dignitaries addressed the gathering, remembering the supreme sacrifice of the martyrs and their contribution to the state’s history. Around 4,000 people, including students, teachers and locals, formed a human chain and sang the song ‘Shahid Pranamo Tomak’ in unison, creating an emotional atmosphere.

BOKAKHAT: Along with the rest of the state, Bokakhat Higher Secondary School’s open auditorium today observed Martyrs’ Day. On this occasion, the central programme held at Bora Gaon, Guwahati was displayed virtually, and 125 persecuted individuals of Bokakhat were honoured. The event, anchored by Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa and Geetanjali Kalita, was graced with goodwill speeches by Municipality Chairman Ratneswar Boruah and District Council Chairperson Purnima Das. Before this, the attending officials and distinguished guests offered floral tributes in remembrance of the martyrs.

