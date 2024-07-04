Darrang Police Arrest Self-Styled 'Mufti' Makibar Rahman Ajhari for Provocative Social Media Statement

MANGALDAI: Darrang Police on July 2 arrested a self-styled ‘Mufti’, Makibar Rahman Ajhari, for making a provocative statement on social media. As per the direction of DGP GP Singh, Darrang Police registered a case at Dhula Police Station, vide case number 97/2024 u/s 153(A)/505/120(B) IPC, and arrested him.

The arrested accused, Mufti Makibur Rahman Ajhari, son of Abu Bakkar Sidique of village Grandland Bagisa under Dhula Police Station in Darrang district, was earlier arrested by Darrang Police in connection with the alleged suicide committed by a 14-year-old minor girl under Dhula PS case number 192/2023 under Section 376(1)/306 IPC read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act, and after spending a good period in jail, he was allowed to go on bail.

The arrested accused, Mufti Makibar Rahman Ajhari, was a regular participant in the talk shows aired by a section of satellite channels in the state.

