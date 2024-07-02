Assam: Darrang district gets recognition for combating drugs

Mangaldai: Darrang District has been recognized as one of the “Best Performing Districts” in the country for its efforts in implementing the Joint Action Plan on the ‘Prevention of Drugs and Substance Abuse among Children and Illicit Trafficking’.

District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey received the Certificate of Appreciation from Minister of State Nityananda Rai, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, at a ceremony held in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Sunday. Darrang is the only district from Assam to gain this coveted recognition, the district administration stated in a release.

It needs to be mentioned here that a Joint Action Plan on “Prevention of Drug and Substance Abuse among Children and Illicit Trafficking”—”Ek Yudh Nashe Ke Virudh”—prepared jointly by the NCPCR and NCB was released in February 2021. This plan aims to wean children away from drug abuse and prevent the sale of drugs near schools, educational institutions, and childcare centers through coordinated actions in a time-bound manner. The plan also promotes a holistic approach to tackling drug abuse among children across the country, with the District Magistrate/Collector serving as the nodal person for monitoring its implementation.

In celebration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, this year’s theme being “Prevention,” the NCPCR and NCB held a national-level review and consultation on the implementation of the Joint Action Plan at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Sunday. During the event, the Commission selected the “Best Performing” districts based on their successful implementation of the plan, with Darrang District earning recognition as one of the best-performing districts in the country, the press release added.

