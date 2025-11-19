P&RD Contractual Employees Stage Two-Day Sit-In Protest in Darrang

More than a hundred contractual employees held the protest, demanding a one-time salary hike with immediate effect to ensure at least Rs 30,000 per month. They urged “equal pay for equal work,” adding that the remuneration at present does not represent the workload they bear. A permanent annual salary increase of at least 10 per cent was also sought by the protestors to cope with the increasing cost of living.

One of the major focuses of the protest was job security. The workers demanded that the government ensure employment up to the age of 60 years, which they termed as a justified recognition of the years the employees have given to the Panchayat and Rural Development system.