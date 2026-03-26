Darrang police place 224 polling stations under ‘critical’ category ahead of April 9 poll

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In a proactive measure to ensure free, fair, and peaceful polling in the upcoming Assembly election scheduled for April 9, the Darrang police placed all 224 polling stations in the district under a ‘critical category’ with heightened security arrangements.

According to official sources, polling stations have been classified as critical based on multiple vulnerability parameters from previous elections. These include booths that recorded an average voter turnout of 90% and above, those where 75% or more votes went in favour of a single candidate, and stations with a history of law-and-order disturbances.

In addition to the 224 critical stations within Darrang, twelve polling stations under Dhula police station have been administratively shifted to the newly formed Tangla LAC in Udalguri election district following the recent delimitation exercise. However, Darrang police will continue to oversee security arrangements for these border booths in coordination with the concerned authorities.

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