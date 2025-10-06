Darrang police recovered stolen valuables worth lakhs of rupees; 2 held

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Darrang police in a significant breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown against anti-social and criminal elements functioning in Mangaldai, arrested two notorious criminals allegedly involved in theft and burglary and recovered nearly 34 gms of stolen gold ornaments worth more than three lakh rupees from their possession. Officer-In-Charge of Mangaldai police station Inspector Chandan Jyoti Bora informed this correspondent that Altaf Hussain (26 years), a resident of Kanaichuba village, and Durlav Das (27 years), a resident of Howly Mohanpur village, both under Mangaldai police station, were arrested on Saturday night from their residences and the said stolen valuables recovered from their possession. Altaf who works in a furniture house is a known criminal while Durlav is a rickshaw puller. Both the arrested criminals were remanded to judicial custody on Sunday by the court.

Also Read: Assam: Darrang police arrested notorious interstate car thief Anil Chouhan

Also Watch: