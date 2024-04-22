Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Aroon Barooa, BJKP’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Aroon Barooa:

A resident of Mangaldai’s Kowarpara, Shri Aroon Barooa, aged 67, is the son of Late Basab Chandra Baruah. He is a candidate of the Bharatheeya Jawan Kisan Party (BJKP), contesting for the Darrang- Udalguri Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. He currently works as a social worker.

Political Career of Aroon Barooa:

Aroon Barooa, representing the Bharatheeya Jawan Kisan Party (BJKP), is esteemed for his social and agricultural work.

Previously, he has also stood for elections as a candidate from the Purvanchal Janta Party (Secular).

Educational Qualifications of Aroon Barooa:

He earned a degree in Master of Arts from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from Gauhati University, in Assam.