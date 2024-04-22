Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Aroon Barooa, BJKP’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Aroon Barooa:
A resident of Mangaldai’s Kowarpara, Shri Aroon Barooa, aged 67, is the son of Late Basab Chandra Baruah. He is a candidate of the Bharatheeya Jawan Kisan Party (BJKP), contesting for the Darrang- Udalguri Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. He currently works as a social worker.
Political Career of Aroon Barooa:
Aroon Barooa, representing the Bharatheeya Jawan Kisan Party (BJKP), is esteemed for his social and agricultural work.
Previously, he has also stood for elections as a candidate from the Purvanchal Janta Party (Secular).
Educational Qualifications of Aroon Barooa:
He earned a degree in Master of Arts from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from Gauhati University, in Assam.
Criminal Cases of Aroon Barooa: Aroon Barooa has not been convicted of any criminal offense, nor does he have any pending criminal cases against him.
Assets of Aroon Barooa:
Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Aroon Barooa has reported that his movable assets amount to Rs. 10,000.
Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Aroon Barooa has stated that the value of his immovable assets is Rs. 60,00,000.
Community Engagement and Outreach: Aroon Barooa is known for his impactful work in social welfare and agriculture, especially in Assam's Barpeta area, where he has actively participated in community projects.