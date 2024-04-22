Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Dilip Saikia, BJP’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Dilip Saikia:

A resident of Nalbari’s Purna Kamdev, Shri Dilip Saikia, aged 50, is the son of Late Prabin Chandra Saikia. He is a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contesting for the Darrang- Udalguri Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Currently, he holds the post of Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha).

Political Career of Dilip Saikia:

Dilip Saikia, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), secured a seat in the Lok Sabha representing Mangaldoi, Assam in the 2019 general elections. He holds the position of National General Secretary within the BJP.

His political roots extend to his earlier roles in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), where he served as both Secretary and Organising Secretary at the state level.