Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Dilip Saikia, BJP’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Dilip Saikia:
A resident of Nalbari’s Purna Kamdev, Shri Dilip Saikia, aged 50, is the son of Late Prabin Chandra Saikia. He is a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contesting for the Darrang- Udalguri Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Currently, he holds the post of Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha).
Political Career of Dilip Saikia:
Dilip Saikia, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), secured a seat in the Lok Sabha representing Mangaldoi, Assam in the 2019 general elections. He holds the position of National General Secretary within the BJP.
His political roots extend to his earlier roles in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), where he served as both Secretary and Organising Secretary at the state level.
Educational Qualifications of Dilip Saikia: He earned a degree in Bachelor of Commerce from Gauhati Commerce College under Gauhati University, in the year 1994.
Criminal Cases of Dilip Saikia: Dilip Saikia has not been convicted of any criminal offense, nor does he have any pending criminal cases against him.
Assets of Dilip Saikia:
Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Dilip Saikia has reported that his movable assets amount to Rs. 1,02,20,341.30
Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Dilip Saikia has stated that the value of his immovable assets is Rs. 1,15,00,000.
Saikia has declared liabilities amounting to Rs. 35,80,107.
Community Engagement and Outreach:
Dilip Saikia's commitment to community engagement is evident through his active participation in various initiatives. He was involved in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, emphasizing community involvement and sports in Darrang district.
During the pandemic, he contributed to the BJP's Seva Hi Sangathan - II initiative, which reached over 1.53 lakh villages for aid distribution and blood donation drives.
Additionally, Saikia's work with the Mass People Development Organisation in Assam, organizing talent hunts for students, showcases his dedication to nurturing local talent and addressing community needs.
Noteworthy Projects:
Dilip Saikia's political endeavors include his vigorous campaign for the BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections for the Darrang-Udalguri constituency. He has been instrumental in development projects in Dhekiajuli, with the support of Assam's Chief Minister.
Additionally, he has been a part of the Vijay Sankalp Yatra, covering significant ground across Assam's Lok Sabha constituencies.
