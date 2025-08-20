Darrang woman farmer Dipti Saharia interacts with President and Prime Minister

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: This Independence Day will be etched in history as a memorable day for the farmers of Darrang district, as Dipti Saharia, an enterprising woman farmer from the district, had the privilege of attending the Independence Day evening reception at the special invitation of the president. In line with Independence Day celebrations, a special reception titled ‘At Home’ is organized annually at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre for invited guests from various parts of the country.

Dipti Saharia, a resident of Jaljali Gariapara in Darrang district and a woman agricultural entrepreneur, was the only farmer from Assam invited by President Droupadi Murmu to this event. Upon returning to her home district of Darrang on Sunday, Dipti Saharia was visibly elated and shared her rare experience with the media. According to her, the reception was held from 4 PM to 7 PM, attended by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dipti mentioned that both the President and the Prime Minister personally interacted with each invited guest. Upon learning that Dipti was a farmer from Assam, President Droupadi Murmu referenced the historic Pothorughat farmers’ rebellion and mentioned that she had already been invited to participate in the Krishak Swahid Divas event, expressing her eagerness to attend in the future.

Similarly, upon learning that Dipti Saharia represented a women farmers’ producer company, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inquired about the name of the farmers’ producer group and the number of women farmers involved in it. Dipti noted that the reception featured an entirely vegetarian menu, offering a variety of traditional delicacies from across the country, including Assam’s pithas (rice cakes) served on banana leaves. The following day, Dipti Saharia, along with five other farmers from across the country, was invited to Rashtrapati Bhavan, where they had the opportunity to explore its unique artifacts, museum, and the picturesque surroundings.

Notably, Dipti Saharia, daughter of the Late farmer, Jogen Saharia, serves as the Managing Director of the ‘Chir Seuji’ Women Farmers’ Producer Company. Over the past three years, through this farmers’ producer group, she has been instrumental in enabling around 500 women to benefit from various agricultural schemes, empowering them financially through mustard farming and other agricultural activities.

