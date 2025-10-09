Darshini Foundation marks International Day of Older Persons with outreach programs in Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: On the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons, Darshini Foundation organized a series of community outreach programmes across Dhemaji and Dibrugarh districts of Assam. The programmes aimed to promote the well-being and dignity of older persons, particularly those who are homeless, neglected, and vulnerable. This year’s theme “Older Persons Driving Local and Global Action: Our Aspirations, Our Well-being, and Our Rights,” highlights the importance of recognizing the contributions and dignity of senior citizens.

The initiatives included house-to-house visits to neglected elderly individuals to provide companionship and support, distribution of free clothing to the needy, homeless, and neglected elderly, and food and coin distribution to bring joy and comfort to them.

Free medicines such as calcium and vitamin D supplements were provided as per doctors’ advice, along with free haemoglobin and blood sugar tests, and other health check-ups and consultations.

Counselling services were also offered by the Nandini Counselling Centre, an initiative of Darshini Foundation since its inception to provide emotional support and guidance to the elderly and their families.

The initiative forms part of the foundation’s continued efforts to recognize the contributions of older persons and promote social responsibility and community engagement.

“We believe that older persons are a valuable resource for our society, and it is our responsibility to ensure their well-being and dignity,” said Nani Daflary, Founder of Darshini Foundation and granddaughter of freedom fighter Narendra Nath Daflary. “Through these programmes, we hope to bring joy and comfort to older persons in our community and promote a sense of belonging and social connection,” she added. In addition, Darshini Foundation has also initiated plantation drives at various locations across the Northeast, which will continue in the coming months.

The celebration concluded on October 7, following a week-long series of activities that began on the International Day of Older Persons at Dibrugarh. The event was attended by several students and well-wishers of Darshini Foundation.

Quoting Jawaharlal Nehru, “Today’s child is tomorrow’s future,” the foundation extended its gratitude to contributors from across Assam and other Northeastern states for their continued support.

Also Read: Assam Rifles observes International Day of Older Persons at Lokra

Also Watch: