Assam Rifles observes International Day of Older Persons at Lokra

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles organized a special event to celebrate the International Day of Older Persons on Wednesday at Lokra. The programme was attended by 70 families along with 16 children, making a total of 86 participants. The event aimed to honour and recognize the contributions of elderly people within the community. It featured interactive sessions focused on the well-being and health of older persons and emphasized on generating awareness about their emotional requirements. Interactive sessions and several activities were also organized on the theme “Ageing with Dignity: The Importance of Strengthening Care & Support Systems” that encouraged participation from all age groups to ensure better understanding and foster a sense of unity and respect for senior citizens.

Assam Rifles have always remained committed to strengthening family ties and supporting the welfare of their extended community, and this celebration was yet another example of their dedication to promoting the values of care, empathy, and togetherness.

