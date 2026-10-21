Dashami Crackdown: Mankachar Police Seize 30 Smuggled Cattle Along Indo-Bangladesh Border

In a major success against trans-border crimes, the Assam Police foiled a significant livestock smuggling attempt in the South Salmara-Mankachar district.

Taking advantage of the festive chaos and darkness on Dashami night (October 20, 2026), a syndicate of international cattle smugglers attempted to illegally transport a large herd of livestock across the international border into Bangladesh.

However, acting on precise intelligence inputs, a special team from the Mankachar Police launched a swift night raid targeting the smuggling corridor.

During the targeted operation, security forces successfully intercepted the transport and seized 30 smuggled cattle. The smugglers managed to flee into the dense border terrain under the cover of darkness.

Law enforcement officials have officially registered a case under the Assam Cattle Preservation Act and have launched a comprehensive investigation to trace the culprits.

This successful interception follows a series of recent joint operations by the Assam Police and the Border Security Force (BSF). Authorities have significantly intensified round-the-clock patrolling along vulnerable riverine and land border patches to completely dismantle cross-border syndicates.