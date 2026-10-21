Dashami Horror in Guwahati: 3 Drunk Youths on Bike Hit Pedestrian at Silpukhuri

Festive Vijaya Dashami celebrations turned tragic in Guwahati's Silpukhuri area after a speeding motorcycle carrying three heavily intoxicated youths mowed down a pedestrian. The incident occurred late in the evening as crowds filled the streets following the Durga Puja idol immersions.

According to eyewitnesses, the three youths were triple-riding a sports bike at a breakneck speed, maneuvering recklessly through traffic before losing control and slamming into a pedestrian crossing the road. The impact of the collision left both the pedestrian and the bike riders severely injured on the asphalt.

"The bike was completely out of control, swaying wildly in a zigzag pattern," noted a local resident who witnessed the crash. "They didn't even try to brake. It was clear they were completely drunk."

Angry onlookers quickly gathered, cornering the injured youths before alerting local authorities. A Guwahati Traffic Police team rushed to the spot, clearing the resulting traffic jam and securing the scene. All four individuals were rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for urgent medical attention.

"We have detained the vehicle and are awaiting the official blood-alcohol reports from GMCH," a senior traffic police officer stated. "A strict probe is underway, and zero-tolerance measures will be taken against this blatant drink-and-drive violation."