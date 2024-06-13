Assam: State government earns Rs 3792.76-crore revenue from mines & minerals

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state government has earned a revenue of Rs 3792.76 crore from the various mines and minerals, including crude oil, in the state in the last financial year 2023–24. Assam is renowned for being rich in mineral deposits, and exploration is still being done to determine the extent of some minerals found recently.

The collection of revenue from different mines and minerals is done by the state Directorate of Geology and Mining, under the guidance of the Mines and Minerals Department.

According to sources at the directorate, a total of Rs 3792.76 crore was collected from the various mines and minerals, including crude oil, in the state in the last fiscal. The month-wise breakdown of revenue collection by the state Directorate of Geology and Mining is as follows: April 2023—Rs 303.34 crore, May 2023—Rs 304.01 crore, June 2023—Rs 283.35 crore, July 2023—Rs 274.90 crore, August—Rs 310.60 crore, September—Rs 340.31 crore, October 2023—Rs 357.09 crore, November 2023—Rs 362.30 crore, December 2023—Rs 323.51 crore, January 2024—Rs 314.04 crore, February 2024—Rs 312.69 crore, and March 2024—Rs 306.64 crore.

Of the total collection of Rs 3792.76 crore as revenue from mines and minerals, the highest share is from crude oil, which was registered at Rs 3240.23 crore. In the crude oil sector, Oil India Limited (OIL) contributed the highest revenue, with a collection of Rs 2455.94 crore. This was followed by the Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC), with a revenue of Rs 771.72 crore earned from its operations.

Meanwhile, Assam received an amount of Rs 510.76 crore from natural gas, Rs 17.30 crore from coal, and Rs 8.08 crore from limestone during this period. In the natural gas sector, OIL contributed the highest revenue of Rs 419.08 crore.

Talking to The Sentinel, Mines and Minerals Minister Jogen Mohan said, “In the last financial year, we collected a revenue of Rs 3792.76 crore from mines and minerals. In the future, we will examine any loopholes in the collection of revenue and try to rectify these so that the state can earn more revenue from this sector.”

