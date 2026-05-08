Day-long Awareness-cum-Training on Fertilizer Distribution and Regulatory Compliance Held at Biswanath

Biswanath: The District Agriculture Office, Biswanath organised a day-long meeting on "Fertilizer Distribution and Related Issues" today from 11:00 AM under the Chairmanship of the District Agricultural Officer, Baneswar Bey at the Training Hall, State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development, Biswanath.

The awareness-cum-training programme on "Regulatory Compliance under the Fertilizer Control Order, 1985 and the Insecticides Act, 1968" for agri-input retail dealers of Biswanath district saw participation from almost all licensed fertilizer dealers of the district along with officials from the Department of Agriculture.

The programme was attended by resource persons including Professor of Plant Pathology at Biswanath College of Agriculture Dr. Nirmal Mazumder, Sub Divisional Agricultural Officer, Gohpur Sarangapani Keot, and Sub Divisional Agricultural Officer, Biswanath Sonmoni Saikia.

Almost 110 fertilizer dealers attended the programme, where

discussons were made on streamlining fertilizer distribution and ensuring timely availability to farmers, maintenance of stock registers and proper record keeping by dealers, compliance with government guidelines on banned pesticides and restricted agro-chemicals, and other relevant issues raised by dealers and department officials.

Addressing the dealers, the District Agriculture Officer stressed transparent distribution practices, strict adherence to the Fertilizer Control Order, 1985, and pesticides Act, 1968 besides proper documentation to prevent irregularities.

Dr. Nirmal Mazumder briefed the participants on safe handling of agro-chemicals and compliance with the Insecticides Act, 1968, highlighting the list of banned and restricted pesticides.

The SDAOs of Gohpur and Biswanath urged dealers to ensure timely stock updates in PoS machines and maintain coordination with the department to avoid shortage of fertilizers during the upcoming kharif season. Hiranya Borah from ATMA also narrated fertilizer license renewal procedures.

Dealers actively participated in the interactive sessions and raised field-level issues related to supply chain, licensing, and record maintenance. The department assured necessary support and follow-up action.

The Agricultural Development Officers under Biswanath District, Program Officer, Media Expert, among others, also actively participated at the awareness cum training program.

The day-long event concluded with a vote of thanks, reaffirming the department’s commitment to ensuring quality agri-input availability to farmers of Biswanath district through regulated and compliant retail networks.

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