Day-time burglary at Sootea home; cash and valuables stolen

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: An incident of day-time burglary took place in a house of one Ananta Barua, a resident of Railway station road, Sootea, on Friday evening where cash and valuables were looted. According to information, the miscreant entered the house by bending the window rod. The burglar then broke out the safe and looted fifteen thousand rupees in cash along with jewellery worth approximately fifty thousand rupees, informed one of the family members. A police team from Sootea police station reached the site along with a sniffer dog. While a police investigation is ongoing, no arrest has been made till the filing of this report.

