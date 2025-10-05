Daylight burglary at Jamugurihat house; cash and valuables stolen

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A case of day-time burglary occurred at the residence of Krishna Bharali, a resident of Kusumtola under Jamuguri Police Station, this afternoon, in which cash and valuables were looted.

According to reports, the burglar broke into the house by smashing a windowpane and iron bars while no one was present. The intruder then broke open the iron safe and stole cash along with gold jewellery.

The owner discovered the incident upon returning home around 1 p.m. and immediately informed Jamuguri Police. A police team soon reached the site, and an investigation is underway.

Local residents have expressed deep concern over the growing incidents of such crimes. It is worth mentioning that anti-social activities like drug peddling, day-time burglary, cow theft, and cattle smuggling have been on the rise in and around the Jamugurihat area.

