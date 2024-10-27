Daylight Robbery on NH-37: Employee of Utsav Fuel Centre Near Demow Loses Over ₹2 Lakhs at Gunpoint

A Correspondent

DEMOW: A robbery took place at NH-37 Road on Friday in broad daylight where Chandan Rajbharak, an employee of Utsav Fuel Centre situated in Kachumari near Demow was robbed by robbers while he was going to deposit the cash in the bank. According to information received, Rs.2 lakhs 31 thousand cash of the Utsav Fuel Centre was robbed. Chandan Rajbharak, an employee of Utsav Fuel Centre said that when he was going from Fuel Centre to deposit the cash in the bank, two boys came in a Pulsar Bike and stopped him showing pistol and snatched his bag and asked his mobile and also snatched his bike keys. They threw his mobile phone and bike keys. A team of Demow Police immediately reached the incident area and started investigating.

