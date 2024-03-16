DC Aditya Vikram Yadav inaugurates fish feed processing plant in Sivasagar

SIVASAGAR: Sivasagar DC Aditya Vikram Yadav inaugurated the newly established balanced fish feed processing plant by Sivasagar District Fisheries Department at Mornai Kinar area under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampad Yojana 2021-22. District Fisheries Development Officer Jyotiprabhat Duwarah briefed the Commissioner about the aims and objectives of the industry.

In his speech, the District Commissioner expressed hope that the local fish farmers will be greatly benefited from this industry. He hoped the fish farmers would get balanced diet of high protein fish produced from it at nominal rates by locally collecting the industry’s raw materials. Abhinandan Kashyap, Block Fisheries Development Officer delivered a technical explanation on the process of preparing fish food. Amrit Saikia, Assistant Director, Sivasagar District Agriculture Department assured all kinds of cooperation from the Agriculture Department for local production of raw materials required for the industry. The event was attended by Bhrigu Dewan, Fisheries Officer, Nazira Development Block, Biplab Kar, Fisheries Inspector and others.

