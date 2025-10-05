Sonitpur observes World Animal Day with awareness programs and community engagement

Assam News

World Animal Day was observed through interactive awareness programmes organized by the State Veterinary Dispensaries of Khelmati and Singri in collaboration
TEZPUR: World Animal Day was observed through interactive awareness programmes organized by the State Veterinary Dispensaries of Khelmati and Singri in collaboration with local schools and community groups in Sonitpur district.

At No. 2 Kakalbhagi L.P. School, Khelmati, children and villagers participated in art-based activities promoting human–animal coexistence. The sessions highlighted dog-bite prevention, dog behavior, and the conservation of local wildlife, such as the lesser adjutant stork. A short quiz also paid tribute to the late Assamese icon Zubeen Garg, recalling his advocacy against animal sacrifice and for animal welfare.

