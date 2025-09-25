Sonitpur DDC meeting emphasizes timely completion of development projects

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The monthly meeting of the district development committee (DDC) was held on September 24 under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur. The meeting was attended by District Development Commissioner Lakhinandan Saharia, additional district commissioners Twahir Alam and Jintu Borah, assistant commissioners, along with the designated heads of departments of Sonitpur district.

The District Commissioner emphasized the need for expediting all pending projects across stakeholder departments. He urged officials to work in a mission mode to ensure timely completion of schemes and infrastructure. Special focus was laid on the construction of Model Anganwadi Centres, with directions to hold meetings with the respective construction committees under each Development Block, involving BDOs, and the Social Welfare Department.

