‘Dear Awa’ directed by Dr Lachit Baruah selected for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

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BOKAKHAT/GOLAGHAT: The feature film Dear Awa, directed by Dr Lachit Baruah, has been selected for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Professor Lachit Baruah is a distinguished educationist, accomplished writer, researcher, historian, filmmaker, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. The film has already been dubbed into the Singpho language. It is the outcome of Dr Baruah’s long-standing research on the Singpho community.

Through the cinematic medium, the film portrays various aspects of Singpho society, including its customs and traditions, religious beliefs, the challenges faced by the community, and how its people have been affected by insurgency in the Northeast.

Produced under the banner of MB Productions, the film has been written and directed by Dr Lachit Baruah. Papu Deka handled the cinematography, with filming carried out along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. Samujjal Kashyap edited the film, while Jyoti Chetia was responsible for sound recording. Assam Government Minister Atul Bora has played a significant role in the film. He has previously acted in several films, including Surya Tejor Anyatama Naam and Belkonit Bhagawan.

In another proud achievement, Dear Awa has been officially selected for the competition section of the 19th Jaipur International Film Festival, scheduled to be held in 2027. It has also been officially selected for the Cinema of the World section of the 25th Dhaka International Film Festival, 2027.

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